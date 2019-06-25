Steele new Associate Director at HelpLine

DELAWARE— HelpLine has recently named Richard Steele, LPCC-S, as the new Associate Director for the seven-county nonprofit.

As associate director, Steele will lead operations for agency programs that impact nearly 40,000 residents throughout the Delaware, Morrow, Crawford, Wyandot, Shelby, Union and Logan counties. Specific responsibilities include program development and evaluation, supervision, fiscal and administrative oversight while building culturally proficient and inclusive teams representative of the diverse communities served by the agency.

Ultimately, Steele will advance the agency mission to support and strengthen the emotional health and wellness of the community through empowering, educating and connecting, a news release states.

“With nearly 20 years of nonprofit management, supervision and program development experience, Richard brings an exceptional strength to our organization,” said Susan Hanson, Executive Director. “He brings a strong commitment to and depth of knowledge around the communities we serve. His skills will be a tremendous asset to HelpLine.”

Steele comes to HelpLine from Maryhaven where he was the regional sites supervisor for nearly a decade. In that role, he directed the daily operations for offices in Delaware, Morrow, Crawford and Marion counties. Prior to his position at Maryhaven, Steele was an assistant executive director for Crossroads Center for Change and served as a bereavement coordinator for Tri-County Hospice and The Visiting Nurses Association Hospice.

Steele is deeply rooted and involved in the community having served as a member of the Delaware County Opiate Task Force, Specialized Docket Advisory Board, and Community Corrections Board, where he also served as a member in Marion and Morrow counties. He was also a member of the Marion County Rapid Overdose and Response Team.

STEELE https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_Richard-Steele-Official-Headshot-1.jpg STEELE