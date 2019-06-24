Music at the Activity Center

GALION — Even a week of rain couldn’t dampen spirits in Galion on Tuesday as Randy Velez came to town for the third time to play in the Music in the Park, concert series sponsored by Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Home. The rain and wet grounds did cause the concert to be moved to St. Joseph’s Activity Center. Still a great crowd of area residents swayed, clapped and danced to the music that included Elvis hits and The Village People’s YMCA. Because of the weather, the annual pre-concert picnic in the park was postponed until this coming Tuesday. The music starts at 7 p.m. with BULLIT. The Richardson Davis staff will host an Americana style picnic of free hotdogs, fresh lemon shakes and other goodies starting at 6 p.m. at the band shell behind the YMCA in Heise Park.

