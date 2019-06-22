Galion area church, news briefs

Community meal June at Galion Trinity Lutheran

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve its free community meal from 5-6 p.m on June 27t Doors will open at 4:45 p.m..

Matt Eichhornspeaking at Windfall Emanuel on Sunday

GALION — Matthew Eichhorn will be the guest speaker Sunday morning, June 23 at Windfall Emanuel UCC located at 1781 Biddle Road. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Matt has a passion for memorizing and sharing God’s word in a dramatic form. Matt plays the role of Jesus in the Passion Play each year at the Bucyrus Nazarene Church. A carry-in luncheon will follow the morning worship service.

Blooming Grove UMC ice cream social is June 29

BLOOMING GROVE — Blooming Grove United Methodist Church will have its next ice cream social on June 29 from 4:30-7 p.m. Carry-out is available. The menu will include chicken and noodles, pulled pork, sloppy joes, salads, pies, cakes and ice cream.

Special Galion school board meeting June 28

GALION — The Galion City School District’s school board will have a special meeting on Friday, June 28 at 7 a.m. in the Administration Office conference room. The purpose of this meeting is to approve any personnel changes, resources and appropriations for 2019 and temporary appropriations for 2020.

Also, the next regular school board meeting is Wednesday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion City Schools – Middle School Computer Lab.

Richland SWCD board of supervisors to meet

MANSFIELD — Richland SWCD Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting on Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield. The purpose of the meeting is to interview potential candidates for the Richland SWCD Urban Technician position.

Pioneer receives Purple Star Award

SHELBY — Pioneer Career and Technology Center has been named one of 41 schools in Ohio to receive the Purple Star Designation. The Purple Star Award for military-friendly schools recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools that earn the award will receive a special Purple Star recognition to display. The work to obtain the designation as a military-friendly school came from the work of the Student Services office and particularly Mr. Dan Dornbirer, the school’s point of contact for military students, families and military personnel.