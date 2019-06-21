Posted on June 21, 2019 by Russell Kent Gallery: June 21, Third Friday in Galion: Photos by Don Tudor Business, Community, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Photo by Don Tudor After a performance at Third Friday in Galion event Friday evening on the square, a couple of the Galion Youth Cheerleaders enjoy an ice cream cone. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments