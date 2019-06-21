Family Fun Day planned at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area

FINDLAY — Families looking for outdoor fun over the Independence Day weekend are invited to come out to Magee Marsh Wildlife Area on Friday, July 5.

A Family Funday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife, will include a bird banding demonstration, fishing and archery at the Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center, 13229 West State Route 2, Oak Harbor 43449.

Volunteers from the Green Creek Wildlife Society will be banding nestlings from the purple martin colony at 11 a.m. Join us to learn about purple martins, being a purple martin landlord, and how citizen science has helped this species to prosper.

Archery and fishing will be available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Archery will be supervised by Division of Wildlife staff and all necessary equipment will be provided.

Fishing will take place in the pond around the Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center. Loaner poles and bait will be provided; however, anglers are welcome to bring their own fishing equipment. Anglers 16 years and older are required to have a current Ohio fishing license. Fish caught may be kept within the guidelines set by the Ohio Fishing Regulations.

Anglers are welcome to fish the Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center throughout the summer with their own fishing equipment sunrise to sunset. To learn more about Magee Marsh Wildlife Area visit wildohio.gov. For more information about these activities, call 419-424-5000.

The mission of the ODNR Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_birding7.jpg