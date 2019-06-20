Crestline teacher indicted for sexual battery

BUCYRUS — According to the Crawford County Common Pleas Clerk of Court, a one-count indictment has been served on Cory Foreshaw for Sexual Battery for allegedly having sexual conduct with a student enrolled at Crestline Village Exempted Schools.

According to information made available to the Prosecutor’s Office through the investigation of the Crestline Police Department, Foreshaw taught fourth grade with Crestline until being placed on leave.

Matthew E. Crall, Crawford County Prosecutor stated: “I will not be commenting on the merits of this issue because the fairness of our judicial system requires that disputed issues be determined in a court of law, not the court of public opinion. The Crestline Village Police Department and the Crestline Village Exempted Schools have and will continue to do everything they can do to safeguard the students that they both serve.”

