Galion school board agrees to sell old high school property

GALION — The Galion school board approved a resolution Tuesday to accept an offer on the old Galion High School property at 200 W. Church St..

The board, with an assist from Craig A. Miley Realty and Auction, will sell the property Charles Smith for $20,000. It has been for sale since 2012.

“We are excited to finalize the sale,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “This has been a long time in the making, and this transaction helps the district cut property maintenance costs that we had been incurring the past 11 years.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a measure to amend the district calendar for the 2019-2020 school year. The revisions include eliminating all two-hour delayed starts, adding two staff professional development days on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and moving the first day of school for students to Aug. 21.

“We received feedback from our families that the two-hour delayed start days were a challenge and looked for ways to help,” Grubbs said. “I appreciate our staff working with us to make this change that allows them to have two full days of professional development activities.”

The board also approved a recommendation to change the technology usage premium fees for third- through fifth-grade students. The cost was lowered to $20 for the 2019-2020 school year.

Nine Galion High School student-athletes were recognized by the Board of Education for their outstanding achievements during the 2019 track season. Kerrigan Myers (state champion – 100 meter hurdles; 3rd place – 4×100 relay), Jalyn Oswald (3rd place – 4×100 relay), Brooklyn Cosey (3rd place – 4×100 relay), Kaitlin Bailey (3rd place – 4×100 relay), Jack McElligott (state runner-up – high jump), Hanif Donaldson (6th place – long jump), Braxton Tate (7th place – 3200-meter run), Colbey Fox (7th place – 400-meter dash) all received commendations from the board.

All other items on the meeting agenda were approved as presented. The board recessed to executive session with no additional action taken.

The next regular meeting of the Galion City School District Board of Education will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab Wednesday, July 10.

