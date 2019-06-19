Another flash flood watch starts at 5 p.m Wednesday

CLEVELAND — With more rain possible later today and Thursday, thhe National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued another Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Holmes, Stark, and Wayne. In northwest Ohio, Hancock, Seneca, and Wyandot.

Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to redevelop this late this afternoon through Thursday. Any rainfall will quickly run off, which may lead to additional or worsening flooding. Storm total rainfall later today through Thursday evening will generally be 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. *

The risk for flash flooding will remain elevated, particularly in poor drainage areas near creeks, streams and ditches and in urban areas. Street flooding is also possible.