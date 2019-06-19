Galion police reports

Thursday, June 13

12:02 p.m. — Police received a report about open burning in the 700 block of Boyd Boulevard.

12:13 p.m. — A motorist reported a front windshield struck and damaged by something that came off a tow truck on Ohio 309.

Friday, June 14

10:20 a.m. — Officers assisted Richland County Probation authorities in the 100 block of Carmel Avenue.

6:57 p.m. — Police received a report of a drunk man passed out on a porch in the 400 block of Grand Street. He released to a sober relative.

8:11 p.m. — A man who reportedly rode his bike into a utility pole, resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old Galion man on charges of driving a bicycle under the influence.

9:06 p.m. — A stolen cell phone was reported in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

9:31 p.m. — A Mansfield Street resident reported being harassed.

Saturday, June 15

1:20 a.m. — After responding to a fight in the 100 block of Harding Way East one man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and a second person arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. One person also received treatment at Galion Hospital.

2:52 a.m. — Three people were warned for disorderly conduct after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

7:53 a.m. — One percent received a citation after a reported hit-skip accident in the 100 block of North Liberty Street.

8:07 a.m. — After police responded to a domestic dispute was in the 800 block of South Boston Street, a 48-year-old Galion woman was arrested on a probation violation.

10:56 a.m. — A leather case found in the 300 block of East Payne Avenue was given to police.

2:55 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 700 block of Charles Street.

Sunday, June 16

12:55 a.m. — James S. Baldwin was issued a citation for driving under in the Fairview Avenue area.

4:27 a.m. — Police arrested a 39-year-0ld Galion man after reporting to a breaking and entering in progress in the 200 block of North Liberty Street was investigated. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after being subdued with the help of a taser.

2:23 p.m. — A South East Street resident reported reflectors stolen from their yard.

4:40 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia found in a residence in the 700 block of Clay Street was turned over to officers.

5:54 p.m. — A juvenile was reportedly being harassed via text message.

8:19 p.m. — Two people were warned about trespassing at the Rainbow Motel.

9:31 p.m. — Two people were issued warnings for disorderly conduct after police reported to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of South Market Street.