Flood watch extended through 5 p.m. Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for until 5 p.m. today for portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne.

The risk for flash flooding will remain elevated through this afternoon, particularly in poor drainage areas near creeks, streams and ditches and in urban areas. Street flooding is also possible. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.25 inch is possible near and south of a line from Marion to Ashland to Akron/Canton to Warren.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or if flooding develops. &&