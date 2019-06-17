Galion police reports

Wednesday, June 5

1:06 p.m. — Police received a report of a room vandalized at the Rainbow Motel.

2:10 p.m. — A motorist told police a truck driver ran him off the road on Ohio 309.

2:46 p.m. — Police removed a woman was removed from the Rainbow Motel and issued a warning for trespassing. She also was told to return property to the motel or she would be arrested.

6:46 p.m. — A person reported being stalked in the 400 block of South Union Street.

Thursday, June 6

12:57 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and for providing alcohol to an underage person. A 19-year-old and an 18-year-0ld were were arrested for underage consumption. All of this happened in the 300 block of Hetrick Drive.

7 a.m. — A Fifth Avenue resident reported checks stolen from a mailbox.

11:19 a.m. — One person reported being threatened by a group of boys who wanted cigarettes.

6:58 p.m. — A Sixth Avenue resident reported being threatened.

Friday, June 7

1:41 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel with an unresponsive woman found in a vehicle in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

2:45 a.m. — A 53-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Charles Street.

7:03 p.m. — One person was arrested for disorderly conduct after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

10:31 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 800 block of South Boston Street.

Saturday, June 8

10:48 p.m. — Several people were warned about disorderly conduct after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South Market Street.

Sunday, June 9

7:40 a.m. — One person reported leaving abag, with a gun in it, at Speedway.

12:52 p.m. — A resident reported trash dumped in a yard on Bloomer Street.

1:40 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from a South Boston Street resident.

Monday, June 10

2:11 a.m. — A North Liberty Street resident called police to report someone trying to break-in. Police found no one.

2:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of South Market Street.

8:06 p.m. — One person was issued a citation for falsification after a domestic dispute in the 600 block of South Union Street.

Tuesday, June 11

4:05 a.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported someone trying to get into their home.

8:02 p.m. — A South Market Street resident reported being harassed.

8:07 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported a package stolen from a porch.

9:07 p.m. — Charlotte D. Coy was issued a citation for a stop sign violation on Dawsett Avenue.

9:27 p.m. — A report of a young girl hitchhiking in the Grove Avenue area was investigated. Police later found her and warned her about hitch-hiking.

Wednesday, June 12

5:18 a.m. — Police received a report of an injured deer at Heise Park.

12:18 p.m. — A dispute was reported in the 900 block of Charles Street.

6:06 p.m. — A custody dispute was mediated in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

6:17 p.m. — An East Church Street resident reported being threatened.

7:54 p.m. — Police received a report of an injured deer at Heise Park.

7:57 p.m. — A couple was warned against trespassing at the Rainbow Motel.