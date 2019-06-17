New MOESC head no stranger to education

MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) Board of Governors approved the hiring of Steve Earnest as executive director during their regular meeting May 22. Earnest will assume his duties Aug. 1.

Earnest received the bachelor of science in business administration from Bowling Green State University and master of business administration from Ashland University. He is a licensed ohio school treasurer and has served in that capacity at Tri-Rivers Career Center since 2009.

“It is an honor to return to MOESC and serve as the executive director,” he said. “I’m happy to be working in an operational capacity and making decisions that ultimately save tax payers dollars and positively impact the districts that MOESC serves.”

Earnest was thedirector of business affairs and interim superintendent at MOESC from 2005 to 2009. He also has experience in for-profit business, working in corporate finance in the insurance and steel industries.

“My experiences in the public and private sectors provide a varied perspective that I believe will help MOESC evaluate its operations and provide unparalleled service to its clients districts,” Earnest said. “My objective to evaluate all of our operations and modify, or eliminate, those activities that detract from MOESC’s core business or do not add value to the districts that we serve.”

Earnest will oversee all business operations at MOESC and will work closely with incoming superintendent Kevin Kimmel to plan, coordinate and evaluate the organization’s human resource operations.

“We are excited to bring Steve back to MOESC to lead the business operations,” interim superintendent Ed Swartz said. “His experiences will move our organization forward to meet and exceed the expectations of our client districts.”

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 15 school districts and over 22,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client Districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

