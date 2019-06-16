Galion school board to meet June 18

GALION — The next meeting of the Galion School board is Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the computer lab at Galion Middle School.

Council on Aging board to meet June 19

BUCYRUS — The next meeting of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. Board of Trustees is Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging Office at 200 S. Spring Street. Call 419-562-3050 for more information.

Round robin painting program set June 19

GALION — The Brush and Palette Art Association invites all to their Wednesday, June 19 meet-up from 6-8 p.m. at Galion Public Library. The free program is a “Round Robin” painting session in which those who attend will complete a small acrylic painting. Space is limited. To save a spot please call BPAA at 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965 by June 17.

Next From Citizen to Patriot meet is June 20

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot invites all to its next public forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Galion Pizza Hut. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an optional social hour. The main focus of the evening is a guest panel discussion, “Fathers, Needed or Nixed,” which focuses on the important role that fathers play in our society. For more information, call 419-468-5116.

Design review board to meet June 20

GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will hold a special meeting June 20 at noon on the second floor of city hall. Topics to be discussed include an application from 130 Harding Way East for a mural, a rubber roof for 136 Harding Way East, tuck-pointing for 225 Harding Way East and a wooden stockade fence for 137 Harding Way East. The public is welcome to attend.

Crawford County DD board to meet June 20

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will have its next monthly meeting on Thursday, June 20, at 7 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101.

Crawford Park District board meets June 20

LEESVILLE — The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will meet June 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598. For more information, call 419-683-9000.