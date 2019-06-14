Clear Fork School Board sets special meeting for 6 a.m. Monday

Meeting called to accept resignation of board member Kyle Beveridge; authorize vacant seat to be filled

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting to be held at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the High School Media Center, 987 State Route 97 East.

The purpose of the meeting is to accept the resignation of Mr. Kyle Beveridge from the Board of Education effective June 21, 2019, and to authorize filling the vacancy.

The Inquirer is working to discover the circumstances surrounding this change and will update this story as soon as possible.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_Clear-Fork-school-board.jpg

