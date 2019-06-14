Bri Durnwald joins Smile Gallery

GALION — Dr. Bri Durnwald has joined Dr. Tonya Phillips’ dental team at Smile Gallery, 1245 State Route 598 in Galion.

Dr. Durnwald was born and raised in New Washington, and she graduated from Buckeye Central High School. She moved to Columbus to attend The Ohio State University for both her undergraduate and dental degrees.

“It was an easy decision to come back to an area where I grew up and to serve a community who shaped me into who I’ve become,” Durnwald said. “I am excited to bring my clinical skills in general and family dentistry to Galion and the surrounding area.

“The field of dentistry is always expanding and I am dedicated to learning about new technology and innovations and offering them at the office so that our patients are always receiving the best possible care in a friendly environment.

“I look forward to this opportunity to become part of your community and to build life-long relationships with my patients.”

Durnwald is accepting new patients Monday through Thursday and on occasional Fridays. To make an appointment, please call 419-468-1100.

