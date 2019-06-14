Cardington Street Fair kicks off tonight with cornhole, food, music

CARDINGTON — The sixth annual Cardington Street Fair will kick off Friday evening, June 21, with a car show beginning at 3 p.m. on Park and Second streets. Registration will also begin at 3 p.m.

Bingo will also be played from 5 to 8 p.m. in the shelter house. Music by Parental Guidance will be performed at 8:30 p.m. in the park bandstand.

Continuing on Saturday, June 22, and beginning at noon, a variety of games, contests and food will be offered on Second and Park streets and the Community Park. Highlights include a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.

Chalk art contest will be conducted on the site of the former Skate Park and the contest will be under the direction of Jennie Etgen, Cardington-Lincoln Art teacher.

The Cardington Library will lead a story walk in the park and for the first time there will be a strong woman and strong man contest. There will also be a Pedal Pull for youth and adults, sponsored by LSI .

Bingo will be played again in the shelter house and the police department will offer the dunking machine. Among other events will be a pie auction by Cardington FFA officers.

There will be activities in the American Legion Post home all day including an ice cream social, a euchre tournament and performances by the Rising Stars Dance studio.

Music by the Jonalee White Trio will be performed at 7 p.m. on the bandstand stage, followed by the music of McGuffey Lane. Both groups are sponsored by FC Bank.

Food vendors will be found in the park and along the two streets.

Sponsored by Friends of Cardington, the event concludes with fireworks at 10 p.m., courtesy of Cardington Yutaka Technologies.

Visitors to the Cardington Street Fair last year enjoy a game of bingo. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_bingo-2.jpg Visitors to the Cardington Street Fair last year enjoy a game of bingo. Sentinel File Photo