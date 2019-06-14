High gas prices are having an affect on drivers

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s current gas price average is $2.64 a gallon. While this is down 8 cents from last week, it’s still too high for many consumers. One in three Ohioans say gas prices are too expensive at $2.50 a gallon, according to AAA’s annual gas price survey.

Ohio’s average gas price started the year well below this level, at $1.90 a gallon. Prices hit a high of $2.78 a gallon on May 17, and are now on their way back down. Ohio isn’t alone. Prices are set to fall nationwide.

“There is good news for consumers this summer,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.

She expects prices to come down as the summer goes on.

“The highest prices of the year could be in the rearview mirror,” she said. “With most refineries operating at normal levels, demand at robust rates, and cheaper crude oil prices, summer gas prices are poised to be a little less than last year.”

Last year, Ohio’s gas prices averaged $2.77 a gallon during the summer, after hitting a high of $2.91 on May 24, 2018.

Even with gas prices below year-ago levels, some Midwest consumers will still be making changes to offset the costs. When asked, 82 percent of Midwest drivers could identify a price point that would force them to make changes to their driving habits, such as:Combining errands or trips; Driving less; Reducing shopping or dining out; Delaying major purchases; or Driving a more fuel efficient vehicle.

The price point at which these drivers would make these changes varies.

At $2.50 a gallon, 13 percent would make changes

At $2.75 a gallon, nearly a quarter would make changes

At $3 a gallon, about half would make changes

At $4 a gallon, more than three quarters would make changes

While current gas prices are on their way down, many circumstances could pave the way for unexpected price bumps, including bad weather, Motorists can always find the latest national and state gas price averages and trends at GasPrices.AAA.com.

