Iberia Tots & Toddlers Mothers Club helping Northmor graduates

IBERIA — Twelve Northmor seniors received a check for $1,000 toward their college education in May thanks to 10 dedicated women in their community.

Tots & Toddlers Mothers Club member, Jean Bane said giving the local seniors a scholarship has been a club tradition for several years. They have raised the money through their pancake breakfasts on Memorial Day and they also get generous donations from several people in the community. Northmor alumni also contribute toward the scholarships.

Costs of the pancake breakfast are covered by Thrivent Financial Insurance with a grant of $250 each year. Cooks at the breakfast wore shirts from Thrivent with their logo “Give Generously.”

Club member Ruthie Claus said most of the 10 women in the club have been together many years as part of the state Ohio Children’s Conservation League (OCCL.) The state group disbanded last year, but their group has stayed together and this project remains one of their community services.

Jim Cole said he has been coming to the breakfast many years and it’s a good place to catch up with friends and neighbors as well as supporting the scholarship project for seniors.

“It’s a good cause to help students as they go off to college, and hopefully some of them will return to the community,” Cole said.

Seniors receiving the $1,000 scholarship this year are: Adalyn Farley, Aaron Berg, Alyson Blunk, Lillian Tate, Anna Donner, Isabelle Szulewski, Brent White, Christopher Bood, Ryland Thomas, Hunter Hills, Zane Parrott and Bailey Wiseman.

Northmor High School Counselor, Nichole Miller said awards given are based on 3.0 grade or better, attendance at least a two year college, involvement in school and community activities and financial need.

Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Serving breakfast on Memorial Day are Tots & Toddlers club members and spouse, from left in back, Guy Campo, Judy Rinehart, Mary Carney, Jean Bane and Ruth Claus. In front are Brenda Campo, Audrey Miley and Lou Ness. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_iberiamothersclub.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Serving breakfast on Memorial Day are Tots & Toddlers club members and spouse, from left in back, Guy Campo, Judy Rinehart, Mary Carney, Jean Bane and Ruth Claus. In front are Brenda Campo, Audrey Miley and Lou Ness.