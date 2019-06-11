Street paving continuing today in Galion (Tuesday)

GALION — Tuesday’s schedule for street paving includesvAsh, Elm, bPine, Poplar, Oak streets.

Wednesday’s schedule includes East Church, North Columbus and Smith streets.

On Friday — weather permitting — North Jefferson Street and West Atwood Street will be milled off in preparation of paving.

The contractor will work with residents on these streets to temporarily ban street parking. Streets will be temporarily blocked or reduced to one lane for traffic. Please look for signs and use caution when driving in these areas.