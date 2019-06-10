Northmor poster contest winners announced

GALION — After Northmor’w Mock Crash on April 3, students had adistracted driving assembly where Sgt. Brian Newsome and Trooper Kamal Nelson talked to the students.

The officers and the Youth Safety Council then announced the winners of the Distracted Driving Poster Contest. There were 25 winners in the contest. The awards were gift cards and zoo passes provided by KoKosing Construction Company, McCreary’s Body Shop, Evans Insurance, Superintendent Chad Redmon, Jackie Bailey, Snyder Funeral Homes, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and Blackstone Insurance Agency. Tanks to these companies and people for their support in our effort to remind students about distracted driving.

