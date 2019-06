GALION — Due to good weather today, Bucyrus Road Materials will begin milling on several streets targeted for paving this summer.

The streets are: Ash Street; Elm Street; Oak Street; Pine Street; Poplar Street; Smith Street.

The contractor will work with residents on these streets to temporarily ban street parking. Streets will be temporarily blocked to traffic or reduced to one lane. Please look for signs and use caution when driving in these areas.