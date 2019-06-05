Hospice golf outings are June 19, July 29

KNOX — Hospice of Knox County is hosting a benefit golf outing Wednesday, June 19, at Apple Valley Golf Club in Howard. The scramble begins with registration at 9 am and a shot gun start at 10 am. There will be prizes for the top three teams, hole in one, putting and proximity contests, and a 50/50 raffle. Lunch at the turn is included, along with an awards banquet following the outing.

Businesses, organizations or individuals who are interested in golfing in or sponsoring the event may register online at www.myhnco.org. The cost is $100 per individual, $390 per foursome and the deadline is Monday, June 10.

HNCO has a second golf benefit planned at Westbrook Country Club in Mansfield on Monday, July 29. Times and format are the same as at Apple Valley. The cost is $125 per individual, $490 per foursome, and registration is also online.

A volunteer golf committee is assisting in the planning of the events and includes Denny Smalley and Larry McConnell of Ashland, Jerry Appleby of Apple Valley, and Chris Laux of Bellville.

If you prefer a hard copy of the registration form for either outing, or if you have further questions, please call Lanie Roberts at 419-289-4852.

