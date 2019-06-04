Galion area news briefs

Tiro School Students to meet

TIRO — All graduates and former students at Tiro School are invited to the annual Tiro student meeting at the Tiro Firehouse on Saturday, June 15. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. If you did not receive a mailed invitation, please call Charlene Betts at 419-563-4438 with your reservation. It costs $14. You may also send an email to ghcole@ncool.net. Please come to renew friendships and memories.

Attendees will be asked to approve placing sign identifying the Tiro School Location. The Tiro Museum, 216 N. Main St,m will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. . Here you may view many items related to the Tiro school and community history.

Rummage sale next week at Edison UMC

EDISON — Edison United Methodist Church, 333 Boundary St., will have its yearly rummage sale, Thursday, June 13, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, June 14, 9 a.m. to noon. On Thursday, there will be a bake sale and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items for sale include clothing, furniture and more. Call Donna Osborn at 419-947-6356 for information.

Richland County retired teachers group to meet June 10

BELLVILLE — The next luncheon of the Richland County Retired Teachers Association is in the lower level at Deer Ridge Golf Course on June 10 at noon. RCRTA Grant winners will share how they used their grant money. It costs $15. Reservations or cancellations by calling 419-884-2721, or sending an email to rcretiredteachers@gmail.com.