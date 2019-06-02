Posted on June 2, 2019 by Russell Kent Gallery: 2018 Galion High School graduation: Photos by Don Tudor Community, Education, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Salutatorian Jalyn Oswald School board member Brian Owens Class President Sari Conner Principal Ronald Williams Class Officers Sari Conner, Alex Eckert, Abby Foust and Clay Karnes Class President Sari Conner Valedictorian Gabrielle Kaple Superintendent James Grubbs Valedictorian Gabrielle Kaple MaryLee Barr, Pioneer Career and Technology Center Guidance Counselor Tena Eyster Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments