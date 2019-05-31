Bellville area news briefs

VBS starts June 10 at Impact Worship Center

BELLVILLE — Impact Worship Center, 60 Woodruff Road, invites children to ROAR: Life is WILD .. GOD is good! This year, the church is roaring with excitement as they plan for their ROAR Event. This Vacation Bible School will provide fun, memorable Bible-learning activities for kids of all ages. Each day the kids will sing catchy songs, Join in with Stampede Sports, nibble Hungry Herd Cafe treats, experience Wild Bible Adventures, and create Safari Crafts they can take home.

ROAR is an exciting way for kids to learn more about following Jesus. It runs 9 a.m. to noon June 10-14. It is designed for kids from 5 years old through the fifth grades. Impact Worship Center is at 160 Woodruff Road, off State Route 13. For more information or to preregister your child, call the church office at 419-886-9964.

Reinventing yourself topic of Sunday service at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Mike Welker, Acting Teacher of the Mansfield Area Zen Buddhist group, Living Lotus Sangha, will discuss “Reinventing Yourself In This Moment,” during the 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. For more information, visit: www.allsoulsuuohio.org

Camp Hope registration open

ASHLAND — Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO), including Hospice of Ashland County, Hospice of Knox County, and Hospice of Richland County, has opened registration for its 2019 camp for children ages 6 to 17 who have experienced the death of someone they love.

Taking place at Pleasant Hill Outdoor Camp in Perrysville, this year’s camp includes staying overnight in cabins. Children ages 6 to 11 will attend Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19, those ages 12 to 17 will attend Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21.

The cost is $30 per camper for registration, with waivers available for those who need assistance. To register or for more information, call 800-952-2207 as soon as possible as spaces are limited. Applications are also available online at www.myhnco.org.

Richland Health coming to BNOC

BELLVILLE Richland Public Health will be coming to the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center on June 10 from 2-4 p.m. to offer screenings. The screenings include: free blood pressure check; free blood sugar check with a 3 hour fast preferred; free anemia check; free education and referrals to community resources; Also, a cholesterol check is available for $12, but a 9- to 12-hour fast is required.

Ohio Dominican dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Bellville’s Thomas Staab and Fredericktown’s Sophia Oster were named to the Spring Semester dean’s list at Ohio Dominican University.