Northmor students make annual trip to clean up camp

COLUMBUS — Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates and Youth Safety Council made its annual trip to help prepare Camp Mary Orton for the summer season.

Northmor is one of the first large groups to begin the season cleaning up the camp. This volunteer project teaches the students leadership, teamwork, and giving back to the community. The volunteering is a great experience for students going into the work force and employers look at what the students have done for communities.

Students mulched along the ground level courses, cleaned six cabins that campers stay in for the summer, picked up sticks, and raked leaves. the hardest area again was the mulching as participants seemed to get the long paths each year.

Camp Mary Orton looks forward to Northmor coming each year to start the season of clean up as the students are the hardest working group of volunteers.

Students were busy filling the wheelbarrows for the trails in the woods.

