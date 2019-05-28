How are you faring after last night’s severe weather?

GALION — A line of storms that rolled through Ohio and Indiana Monday night and early this morning lit up the sky with lightning and kept thousands awake with thunder, heavy rain and wind.

Hopefully all have survived and family and pets are well today.

Millions are reported without electricity and other utilities this morning across Ohio, including some in the Galion area.

How did you fare in the Galion area? Are you still without electricity? Is there damage to your home or property? Are there tree limbs down or entire trees down in your neighborhood?

If you’ve got damage and are willing to share some photos or comments, please do. Share them on FB or email rkent@aimmediamidwest.com.