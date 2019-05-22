VBS starts June 10 at Impact Worship Service

BELLVILLE — The Impact Worship Center, 60 Woodruff Road, invites children to ROAR: Life is WILD .. GOD is good!

This year, the church is roaring with excitement as they plan for their ROAR Event. This Vacation Bible School will provide fun, memorable Bible-learning activities for kids of all ages. Each day the kids will sing catchy songs, Join in with Stampede Sports, nibble Hungry Herd Cafe treats, experience Wild Bible Adventures, and create Safari Crafts that they’ll take home and play with all summer long.

ROAR is an exciting way for kids to learn more about following Jesus.

ROAR begins on June 10 and continues through June 14. It is designed for kids from 5 years old through the fifth grade, and they are encouraged to join the good times.

The fun begins at Impact Worship Center, 160 Woodruff Road, off State Route 13, each day at 9 a.m. It runs until noon. For more information or to preregister your child, call the church office at 419-886-9964.

