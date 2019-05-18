Memorial Day Cruise-In at Galion DQ

GALION — Memorial Day weekend is a cruise-in and truck and car show at Galion DQ on Portland Way North (Ohio 598). It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a $10 minimum donation per vehicle. Proceeds are expected to be donated to local veterans groups Dash plaques to the first 30 registered vehicles and there will be door prizes, music, a 50/50 rafffle and trophies. For more information on the car show, or for information about becoming a donor, contact Ron Harden at 419-566-9649 or email harden1992@gmail.com.