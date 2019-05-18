Galion area faith, news briefs

Concert Sunday at Southview Baptist

GALION — Roy Tremble will sing Sunday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Southview Baptist Church 6904 Crawford/Morrow Countyline Road. Tremble sang for a number of years with the late great Cathedral Quartet (out of Akron). There will not be an admission charge, but there will be an offering received. Bring your family and friends and enjoy this rare opportunity to hear special Gospel music.

Memorial Day Cruise-In at Galion DQ

GALION — Memorial Day weekend is a cruise-in and truck and car show at Galion DQ on Portland Way North (Ohio 598). It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a $10 minimum donation per vehicle. Proceeds are expected to be donated to local veterans groups Dash plaques to the first 30 registered vehicles and there will be door prizes, music, a 50/50 rafffle and trophies. For more information on the car show, or for information about becoming a donor, contact Ron Harden at 419-566-9649 or email harden1992@gmail.com.

Memorial Day planning meeting May 21 at Galion AmVets

GALION — A planning meeting for the annual Memorial Day Parade will be held at this years host post is May 21 at 7 p.m. at Galion AmVets 1979, 420 Harding Way East. Anyone interested in helping to plan should attend.

Official primary vote count is Monday

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet 1t 9 a.m. Monday, May 20, to conduct the official count of the May 7, 2019 Primary/Special Election and to conduct regular business. The meeting will be held in the board office at 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

Memorial Day breakfast planned in Iberia

IBERIA — A Memorial Day breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. Monday, May 27 in the Charles Cramer Community Center. There will be a freewill donation for the breakfast. Proceeds will to to support Northmor Community Scholarships. Also there will be a parade and cemetery at Iberia Cemetery starting at 1 p.m.

Traffic flow to change at Atwood, South Market streets

GALION — The traffic pattern at the intersection of South Market Street and Atwood Street has changed. The traffic signal will be removed and the intersection will now a two-way stop. Traffic on Atwood Street will not stop. Signage, in addition to the stop signs, will be installed to ensure drivers are aware of the change.

A recent traffic study at this intersection recommended the two-way stop on Market Street, both to discourage speeding in this area, and for the safety of vehicles using driveways at businesses near the intersection.

Galion Design Review Board to meet May 21

GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will hold a special meeting on May 21 at noon.\ in the Mayor’s Office. The topics to be discussed include an application from 136 Harding Way East.

108th Iberia Alumni Banquet is May 25

IBERIA — The 108th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday May 25 at the Der Dutchman restaurant at the intersection of State Route 97 and Interstate 71 in Bellville. Social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.It costs $20. Also, guests will enjoy a 15 percent discount on all items in the gift shop. To make a reservation, please call Jean Bane at 419-468-1494, Audrey Miley at 419-468-2627, Chuck Miller at 419-571-1476 or Alan Forry at 419-512-3650.