Galion’ Splash Park opens May 25; Heise Park pool opens June 1; but lots going on in area

GALION — Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, is just a week away. And the list of things to do as summer nears keeps growing.

The year’s first Third Friday in Galion was planned Friday, as was graduation at Crestline High School. Colonel Crawford’s graduation is Sunday and students at Galion and Northmor graduate Nov. 2.

The last day of school varies, but some students will finish up this coming week.

The Splash Park facility in Galion will open Saturday, May 25, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Hours are Monday through Sunday, from 1-7 p.m. There is no fee to use Splash Park, except for private rentals or parties. You can rent the facility on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., for $100. Call the municipal building for more information.

Also, on the Memorial Day weekend is a cruise-in and truck and car show at Galion DQ on Portland Way North (Ohio 598). It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a $10 minimum donation per vehicle. Proceeds are expected to be donated to local veterans groups Dash plaques to the first 30 registered vehicles and there will be door prizes, music, a 50/50 raffle and trophies. For more information on the car show, or for information about becoming a donor, contact Ron Harden at 419-566-9649 or email harden1992@gmail.com.

The annual Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday in Galion. More details to follow. A planning meeting for this year’s parade will be held at 7 p.m., June 21 at AmVets Post 179, 420 Harding Way East. Anyone interested in helping to plan should attend.

The swimming park at Heise Park will open Saturday, June 1. Hours are Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m., and weekends from 1-5 p.m. It is located at Heise Park.

Pool fees will remain the same as last year. Daily admission is $1 for children younger than 6; $3 for kids 6 t0 18; $4 for adults from 19 to 54 and $3 for seniors. An adult accompanying an adult but not planning to swim can get in for $1. Pool passes are available at the YMCA. Visit or call 419-468-7754 for more information. For Galion residents the costs are: Youth (5 and under) – $42.50; Student (6-17) – $50; Adult (18-54) – $70; Senior (55+) – $70; and a Family pass costs $110. For non-residents, the costs are Youth (5 and under) – $85; Student (6-17) – $100; Adult (18-54) – $140; Senior (55+) – $140; Family – $175.

Neither the pool nor Splash Park will be open if the temperatures is below 71 degrees.

Galion’ Splash Park opens May 25; Heise Park pool opens June 1; but lots going on in area