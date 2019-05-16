Galion area news briefs

108th Iberia Alumni Banquet is May 25

IBERIA — The 108th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday May 25 at the Der Dutchman restaurant at the intersection of State Route 97 and Interstate 71 in Bellville. Social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.It costs $20. Also, guests will enjoy a 15 percent discount on all items in the gift shop. To make a reservation, please call Jean Bane at 419-468-1494, Audrey Miley at 419-468-2627, Chuck Miller at 419-571-1476 or Alan Forry at 419-512-3650.

‘Foxes in Folklore’ May 25 at Galion library

GALION — Visit Galion Public Library to welcome Ironwood Wolves for a presentation of “Foxes in Folklore” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th. Foxes have been featured in art, fairy tales, and stories throughout history. Come see an Ambassador Fox and listen as guest presenters discuss how foxes are viewed all over the world in art and literature, and also cover basic facts on red foxes. Registration is requested. Please call the library at 419-468-3203 for information.

Crestline reading program starting

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Public Library Summer Reading Program “A Universe of Stories” will start soon. Adult programs begin June 3, at 6:30 pm with Thomas Wertman presenting a program about UFOs. Wertman is a lead investigator for UFO sightings in Ohio.

The rest of the adult programs are: June 10 6 p.m. — Artist Molly Garberich will lead a clay craft. Class is limited to ages 18+. Sign up is necessary. Class limited to 15 participants; June 13, 6:30 p.m. — Movie Night, “Spaceballs” rated PG. Free popcorn, bring a drink; June 19, 2 p.m. — “Organizing Your Space” by professional organizer Kamryn Yahney; June 20, 6:30 p.m. — World traveler, local rest Jan Maddy will discuss her trip to the Amazon; July 8, 6:30 p.m. — Paint Night, sign up required. Class limited to 15. It costs 35 pays (cash only).

All programs July 15-18 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing of Apollo 11, July 20, 1969: July 15, 6:30 p.m. — Moonlight Bingo-family bingo; July 16, 8:30 p.m. — Celebrate the July full moon-the “Buck Moon” with astronomer Dan Everly.; July 17, 6 p.m. — Create a Crescent Moon Button craft. Class size limited to 15. Sign up is necessary; July 18, 6 p.m. — Movie Night, “First Man” Rated PG-13. This is the story about Neil Armstrong’s historic moon landing on July 20, 1969. Refreshments will be provided; July 25, “Camping Under the Stars” — Mike Shafer will share his tips for camping, especially in cold weather.