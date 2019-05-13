Galion area news briefs: Iberia Alumni Banquet, ‘Foxes in Folklore” at Galion library; and more.

108th Iberia Alumni Banquet is May 25

IBERIA — The 108th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday May 25 at the Der Dutchman restaurant at the intersection of State Route 97 and Interstate 71 in Bellville. Social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.It costs $20. Also, guests will enjoy a 15 percent discount on all items in the gift shop. To make a reservation, please call Jean Bane at 419-468-1494, Audrey Miley at 419-468-2627, Chuck Miller at 419-571-1476 or Alan Forry at 419-512-3650.

Foxes in Folklore May 25 at Galion library

GALION — Visit Galion Public Library to welcome Ironwood Wolves for a presentation of “Foxes in Folklore” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th. Foxes have been featured in art, fairy tales, and stories throughout history. Come see an Ambassador Fox and listen as guest presenters discuss how foxes are viewed all over the world in art and literature, and also cover basic facts on red foxes. Registration is requested. Please call the library at 419-468-3203 for information.

Crawford County OGS to meet May 16

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will have it next meeting on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. downstairs at the Bucyrus library, 200 E. Mansfield St. The program is show and tell, so bring an item to show and share.

Galion Board of Health meeting change

GALION — The Galion Board of Health meeting date has been changed from Tuesday, May 14 to Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m.

Leesville Grange has May meeting

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange 2078 met recently at the Jefferson Township Fire Department. Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting. Dorothy Eckert offered prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The legislative report was about House Bill 6, an Ohio energy bill which will help bail out nuclear plants and provide clean air energy. There could be an increase in electric bill if it passes.

Service projects included a fill the jeep program with articles going to Dayton Childrens’ Hospital. Priscilla Laughbaum placed second in the state with her lemon bars. Quilt made from challenge squares for the state project will be auctioned off at the state convention in the fall. Communication was from Friends of the Crawford Park District about membership renewal. A $30 donation was given. Tom Laughbaum distributed 2019 Fair books. The lecturer’s Program theme was “Garden Gift Ideas for Family and Friends”.

The next meeting is June 4 at 6:30 p.m. will be at the Jefferson Township Fire Department. This will be a grange booth planning session with everyone bringing fine art items. Lunch will be a potluck picnic.

Daughters of Union Veterans meet

GALION — Mary Hetter Keis Tent 91, Galion, of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War met May 7 at the home of Marilyn Sipes. Meeting was opened and conducted by President Donna Yaussy. The only communication was “The Veteran” newsletter from the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio.

Donations of $50 were made to Pilot Dogs and VAVS.

There was discussion about a veteran who had recently been on an Honor Flight in Washington, D.C., but passed away on the flight home. It was reported that he was highly respected while being removed from the plane. We thank him for his service. Information also was read from the “Ohio Department GAR Journal” about the encampment held in 1934 in Columbus. The Betsy Ross Quartet, who were members of the DUVCW. The mystery gift was won by Judy Sanders. Refreshments were served by Marilyn Sipes. The next meeting is June 4 at the home of Melanie Baker.