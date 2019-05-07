Primary Election today, polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

GALION — Polls open at 6:30 a.m. today and will close at 7:30 p.m.

There is just one county-wide issue on the May 8 primary election ballot in Crawford County.

The Board of Commissioners of Crawford County proposes to levy a sales and use tax in the amount of 0.5 percent for the purpose of supporting criminal and administrative justice services specifically the administration and maintenance of the Crawford County Justice Center (jail) for a continuing period of time.

A similar issued failed in November.

The City of Bucyrus is is asking that voters approve a continuation of an existing one-half percent levy on income, to be exclusively used for construction, general improvement and continued maintenance, repair and upkeep of public streets, thoroughfares and alleys, curbs, gutters, catch basins and wheelchair ramps within the City of Bucyrus, and for the purchase of such street equipment and machinery as deemed necessary to accomplish same, for a period of 6 years, commencing July 1, 2019.

There are no races in Galion.

In Crestline, Republican Linda Horning Pitt is running for mayor and Keven Eckert is running for village council. There were no certified Democratic ballots for any public office in Crestline.

Republicans running for mayor in Bucyus include: Mike Allonas, Jerry Reser, Louis Katona III and Jenny Vermillion. Other Republican candidates include Robert A. Ratliff for Bucyrus City law director; Joyce M. Schiffer for Bucyrus City auditor; Kurt Fankhauser and Terry L. Spiegel for Bucyrus city council president; Mark A Makeever and Kevin S. Myers for Bucyrus City Council at large; Bruce D. Truka for Bucyrus city council 1st Ward. There were no certified Republian petitions OK’d for 2nd Ward, 3rd Ward or 4th Ward.

Petitions certified this week for Democrats running for public office in Bucyrus include Ronald O. Bores for mayor; and Candace M. Yocum for 2nd Ward of Bucyrus city council

The deadline for write-in candidates for the May 8 primary is 4 p.m. Feb. 27.