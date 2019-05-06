Galion area briefs

Leesville Grange has awards banquet

CRESTLINE — Leesville Grange had its awards banquet April 27 at Calvary United Church of Christ in Crestline. President Donald Graf welcomed everyone. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert gave the invocation before the meal. Guests were Ken Burkman and John Slabach. The banquet was held to coincide with April being Grange Month.

Kathie Burkman gave the delegate report. Delegate certificates were presented to Don Graf and Kathie Burkman. Awards and report forms were presented for Family Activities, Community Service, Deaf Activities, Lecturer and Secretary to Priscilla Laughbaum, Kathie Burkman and Don Graf. Dorothy Eckert reported on the April 27 legislative conference in Fredericktown. The speakers discussed telephone scams and youth involvement with drugs.

Certificates of recognition from Leesville Grange were given to Dorothy Eckert, Barb Van Scoit, Susanna Robbins, Tom Laughbaum, Priscilla Laughbaum, June Slabach and John Slabach.

The lecturer program was “Grange Heroes For Our Hometowns.” Examples of special Grange heroes from around the United States were read by Priscilla Laughbaum, Barb Van Scoit, June Slabach and Ken Burkman. Door prizes were awarded to John Slabach and Barb Van Scoit.

The next Leesville Grange meeting is at 7 p.m. on May 7 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

CCBDD board to meet May 16

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 7 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Galion library board to meet May 20

GALION — The Galion Public Library board will meet on Monday, May 20, at 4 p.m. in the library’s board room.

Crawford County Peri group to meet May 9

BUCYRUS — Crawford County PERI Chapter 85 will meet at noon Thursday, May 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The speaker will be Crawford County Commissioner Tim Ley. Meal reservations need to be in by Sunday May 5, by calling 419-562-8254 or 419-563-4973.