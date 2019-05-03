Clear Fork Middle School on lockdown after reported threat

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork Middle School was placed on lockdown this morning after a threat, reported by the parent of a sixth-grader.

According to Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon: tThe Clear Fork Schools superintendent contacted the Sheriff’s Office at 7:44 a.m. this morning to say that she was contacted by the principal at the middle school who was contacted by a parent of a 6th grader.

The 6th grader told his mother that he overheard a student make a comment in the hallway Thursday that there was going to be a shooting at the prom to retaliate against the poster made by a student that attended Knox Career Center, a vocational school for students in the Clear Fork school district.

The poster that appeared on social media stated: “If I was black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.”

Clearfork Middle School was placed on lock0down by the superintendent as a precaution until deputies could respond to investigate. The 6th grader was unable to identify the student that made the threat.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.