County prosecutor releases April indictment list

BUCYRUS — Thirty-two cases brought before two April sessions of the Crawford County Grand Jury, resulting in 87 charges. All charged have been served.

Five more cases, with a total of eight charges, remain sealed, according to Crawford County prosecutor Matt Crall. A third April grand jury also was convened, and those charges have not yet been announced.

A good majority of the charges this month have something to do with drugs, either possession or trafficking of drugs, or having possession of drug abuse instruments or paraphernalia.

Two of three men arrested after a Feb. 20 crash near Galion at U.S. 30 and Ohio 598 remained jailed on $1 million and having additional charged filed against them. After the Sunday afternoon crash, police recovered two guns and more than 1,700 pills, suspected of being Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

In March, Cristian Matos-Rosado, 22, of Milwaukee, and Jose Cardona, 34, also of Milwaukee, were each charged with first-degree felony charges of aggravated possession of drugs, punishable by up to 11 years in prison. The April grand jury charged them each with third-degree felony counts of tampering with evidence.

Both remain jailed on a $1 million bond.

William W. Butler, 61, of Bucyrus, also remains in jail on a $1 million bond. In March, Butler was charged with one first-degree felony count of rape, one third-degree felony count of unlawful second conduct with a minor, and one fourth degree felony count of gross sexual imposition. The April grand jury charged him with two more first-degree felony counts of rape.

Others charged include:

Kasey M. Keenan — possession of drugs F5.

Susan E. Wells — aggravated arson F1; intimidation F3 (four counts).

Dan E. Howell — obstructing justice F5.

Nathan A. Adams — possession of drugs F5.

Matthew R. Clinard — aggravated trafficking in drugs F3; possession of drugs F5; possession of drug paraphernalia M4; possession of drug abuse instruments M2; possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia M2.

Robert Gekler — OVI, influence of drug alcohol F3 (two counts, with a specification).

James E. Shope — domestic violence F3.

Robert Bowersock — possession of drugs F5; tampering with evidence F3.

Steven J. Moneysmith — domestic violence F4.

Noah D. Watkins — possession of drugs F5.

Quentin R. Jenkins — having weapons under disability F3; domestic violence M1; aggravated menacing M1.

Wayne Baxter — possession of drugs F5; possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brandon Lee Saum — identity F5.

Ashley R. Lewis — harassment with bodily substance F5.

Paulette Clay — possession of drugs F5; possession of drug paraphernalia M4.

Crystal D. Block — possession of drugs F5; possession of drug paraphernalia M4.

Lisa Grochowalski — criminal non support F5.

Wole E. Ayebusi — tampering with identifying numbers F5.

Robin Hale — possession of drugs cocaine F5; possession of drugs methamphetamine F5; possession of drug paraphernalia M4.

Dustin L Javens — domestic violence F4; assault M1; resisting arrest M1.

Kimberly Hough — possession of drugs heroin F5; possession of drug abuse instruments M2; possession of drug paraphernalia F5.

Leeann Dalton — burglary F2.

Johnathon L. Solis — burglary F2; theft F3 27 counts.

Robert C. Byrne Jr. — having weapons under disability F3; burglary F2; theft F3 (two counts)’ breaking and entering F5.

Craig A. Bevans — possession of drugs F5.

Matthew Clinard — receiving stolen property F4.

Amber N. Clinard — trafficking in drugs F3; burglary F2.

Michael R. Sturtz — burglary F2; theft F3; breaking and entering F5.

Robin Hoover — assault F5.

