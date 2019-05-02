Discolored water a problem for Clear Fork Valley resident

BELLVILLE – A recurring problem for people in the Clear Fork valley — water and waste water – was brought up at the most recent village council meeting. Resident Dave Finley brought in a bucket of water to show everyone the problem he has been having.

Finley said he has been having a discolored water problem at his house for 30 years.

He showed council the bucket of water, and said he has talked to the water department about his problem, but has gotten no response.

Finley said the water goes through a filter and water softener, but is still brown.

Bellville village administrator Larry Weirich told Finley the problem was likely in his service line and that difficulty would have to be borne by Finley.

Finley said he would see to taking care of the problem.

The quality and service for local water and waste water has been talked about at recent council meetings. The village is getting ready to install a regional wastewater treatment plant, working with Butler.

Council members giving committee reports talked about a clean up at Palm Park. Council member Vic Swisher and Josh Epperson said they participated in the effort.

The two said they found another walking path while they were doing the clean-up. They said it was much better than the one they were cleaning.

Swisher said that path needs some cleaning and asked if the village maintenance crew could work on it, or put it in their schedule for next year’s projects.

Mayor Teri Brenkus told council Amvets, Lions Club, American Legion and the Masons are working on getting some tables and a drinking fountain for Amvets Park.

She said a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the bike depot and council members helped celebrate.

New council member Deborah Dickson said she has reviewed recent actions of the committee on which she will serve, and will be setting up meetings. She will be on the community development committee.

Council had been considering a request for a 5k run which would use some routes through the cemetery. Epperson said the facility is public property, and that kind of event should not be prohibited.

Council discussed getting cemetery sexton George Doup to help with weed eating. Two bids had been received for work and a contract was given to a firm from Crestline.

