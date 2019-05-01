Galion Community Foundation funding allocations announced

Scholarships this year total $31,350

GALION — The Galion Community Foundation held its annual meeting in March and approved 14 grants to applicants and the distribution of funds earmarked by donors to area organizations. The board also set dollar amounts for scholarships administered by the Foundation and approved other business.

Grants to applicants totaling $5242.98 were awarded to:

Sara Beagle Day Care Center for staff training; Friends of the Galion Public Library for the Summer Reading Program; Come Home to Galion for event programming; CONTACT of Crawford County for publicity materials; Galion Cemetery Association for updates and repairs to signs; The Galion Historical Society for signage for society office; Galion Council of Weekday Religious Education for programming needs; Galion Community Center YMCA for play mats in the child care area; Pickle Run Committee to assist with the Summer Celebration; RSVP Crawford County toward volunteer background checks; Galion F.O.P. Lodge #71 to assist with the “Shop with a Cop Program; The Galion Golden Age Club, Inc., for signage; The Humane Society Serving Crawford County toward a scrolling LED sign; Preserving Galion, Inc., toward sidewalk and front porch restoration.

Also, distributions from Specified Accounts created by and earmarked through donor request and totaling $33,767.82 were approved for dispersal to or reinvesting in the following accounts:

Center YMCA from the Virginia Boyd Shafer Fund for Programming; Center YMCA from Ruth Ann Duvall Fund for Youth Memberships; Fairway/Waycraft from the U.C.T. Fund for Programming; Galion Public Library from James Melvin Boyer Fund for Books and Activities; New Washington Band from New Washington Towne Band Fund for Music, etc.; The Angell Family Account for music at the Galion Public Library; The Galion Theatre Endowment Fund; The Synergy Committee for Connections Weekend; The Wheatcraft Presidential Classroom Fund and The Galion Public Library Endowment Fund.

In addition, scholarships totaling $31,350 also were approved:

The Miller Carter Memorial Scholarship for a high school graduate planning to study business, science, engineering or medicine ($1000.00/year X 4 years); The William F. Unckrich Memorial Scholarship ($4000.00 X 1 year); The Ethel Volk-Koeckert Scholarship ($750.00 X 1 year); The Edna Price Beck Scholarship (2 @ $2000.00/year X 1 year); The Phillip Bunyard Scholarship ($1000.00 X 1 year); The Class of 1950 Scholarship ($500.00 X 1 year); The Galion Community Foundation General Scholarship ($1600.00 X 1 year); The Kevin Cass Memorial Scholarship ($1000.00 X 1 year); The Fox Family Scholarship ($1000.00 X 1 year); The Galion Jaycees Senator’s Scholarship ($1000.00 X 1 year for a current GHS graduate); The M. J. Bradfield Scholarship ($1500.00 X 1year); The Ronk Veterinary Medicine Scholarship for a student in Crawford County currently studying or planning to study veterinary medicine ($500.00 X 1 year); The Bils-Frombaugh Scholarship for a Wynford High School graduate participating in the FFA; Program ($500.00 X 1 year) and The Juanita Wagner Memorial 4@ $2500.00 each X 1 year).

The Board will host a Scholarship Reception on May 6, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the music room of Galion High School with Dr. Sandy Powell serving as the emcee. Recipients of scholarships managed by the Galion Community Foundation will be recognized by donors or representatives of the Galion Community Foundation Board.

In addition, the GCF Board approved again serving as a co-sponsor for a Galion Community Theatre production and will continue to lend its support to Galion School activities by contributing to the football and basketball game programs, the yearbook and the spring musical.

