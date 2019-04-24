Northmor students take part in job shadowing

Twenty-six Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates sophomores completed their project of job shadowing on April 3rd. To prepare for job shadowing the students decided on what career they wanted to experience.

Students completed applications for the jobs, created resumes and references, and did cover letters for the job that they chose. The employers signed permission slips for the students to job shadow at their businesses, and signed a skills sheet when the job shadowing was done.

Students had to be at the businesses for 4 hours or more. The skills sheet detailed what the student learned, what time the student came and left on the job. Some of the employers involved were Northmor Schools, Kokosing Construction, Frontier, Athens and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Every year the JOG sophomores go out and learn hands on experience to see what careers or future employment is available.

Many of the JOG students have found this to be of value when deciding what careers are available at the Pioneer Career Center.