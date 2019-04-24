Bellville news briefs: Day of Prayer; Agency on Aging seeking volunteers

Faith Proietti guest speaker Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — The Rev. Dr. Faith Proietti will be the speaker at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. She will discuss “Learning to Walk in the Dark.” Proietti, an ordained minister with the United Church of Christ and the Christian Church Disciples of Christ, says: “We are a society that is obsessed with ‘light.’ We are constantly bombarded with light from our streets, homes, computers, televisions and iPhones. Few of us seek to sit in the darkness and glean from its wealth. Faith will speak about the richness that comes from the dark emotions we experience in life.

Proietti has been manager of the pastoral care department for OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals for 23 years. or information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

National Day of Prayer is May 2 in Bellville

BELLVILLE — The annual observance for the National Day of Prayer in Bellville will be Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the Bellville Bandstand. The service will be led by area pastors. All are welcome to attend. For more information call Pastor Mike Stine at 419-886-4333.

Agency on Aging looking for volunteers

ONTARIO — The Long-term Care Ombudsman (Advocate) Program, sponsored by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, addresses concerns relating to the quality of long-term care services between consumers and nursing home and Assisted Living providers to ensure services are being provided appropriately. Ombudsman Associates are trained volunteers who visit with residents to provide them with information about the Ombudsman Program and their rights. Associates also assist in handling uncomplicated complaints and are a voice for individuals who cannot voice complaints themselves. This volunteer opportunity is unique and more than just a friendly visitor. If you are interested in more information, please contact Brittany Secrist at 1-800-522-5680, ext. 100.