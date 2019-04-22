Support groups for grandparents in Galion, Bucyrus

GALION — In response to the growing number of grandparents raising grandchildren, the Crawford County Council on Aging has started a Grandfamilies Support Group in Bucyrus.

The group meets the second Thursday of the month from 2-3 p.m. at the Council on Aging office, 200 S. Spring St. Guest speakers provide useful information, and participants have an opportunity to ask questions and share and learn from others going through similar experiences.

A similar support group, called Grandparents Raising Grandkids, meets in Galion on the fourth Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Cake & Icing, 114 Harding Way West.

According to Candy Yocum, activities director of the Council on Aging, nearly 10 percent of children live with a grandparent or other relative, and of those, 25 percent are living in poverty. In addition to offering the support group, Yocum said the council will be working with other local agencies to provide grandparents and extended family raising children with resources and assistance.

For more information on these groups, call 419-562-3050, and select option 4.

