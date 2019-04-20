Galion area church briefs: egg hunts, Easter services and more

Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. Saturday at Peco Park

GALION — A Community Easter Egg hunt sponsored by St Joseph ‘s Catholic Church, Christ United Methodist Church, and St Paul’s Methodist Church will take place beginning at 10am on April 20th at Peco Park on State Route 598. Cookies and cocoa will be provided, and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance. The Galion Fire Department will be at the park for children to visit. In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on the corner of Portland Way South and Cherry Street.

Wesley Chapel egg hunt 2 p.m. today

GALION — Wesley Chapel will hold its annual Easter Egg-stravaganza today, April 20 beginning at 2 p.m at their property on Dawsett Avenue between First and Second avenues. This event is for children ages 0-12 years old and includes an egg hunt, prizes, games, and food for the family. If there is rain, the hunt will be moved to Galion Intermediate School.

Pork chip dinner April 25 at Bucyrus church

BUCYRUS — Mount Zion United Methodist Church will have its annual “Pork Chop Dinner” Thursday, April 25 from 4-6 p.m. at 1192 Mount Zion Road. Tickets are $8 at the door or at the church office on Monday or Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Easter service planned at Windfall Emanuel UCC

GALION — Easter Services information have been announced for Windfall Emanuel UCC, 1781 Biddle Road, Galion. At 8 a.m., there will be a choir program entitled “In the Beginning Was the Word.” That program will be followed by an Easter breakfast prepared by the men of the Church. At 10:30 A.M. will be the morning worship service, followed by carry-in dinner. All are invited to attend.

Easter bake sale today, April 20 in Edison

EDISON — Edison United Methodist Church will have its annual Easter Bake Sale on Saturday, April 20, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Candy, homemade noodles, chicken & noodles, vegetable soup, canned beef, pies, cakes, and more will be available.

The church, 335 Boundary St,, Edison is handicap accessible with an elevator on the north side of the church. An Easter Egg Hunt is planned at 10 a.m. Come out and purchase your desserts for Easter dinner. Call June Hawk at 419-946-5178 for more information.

Grief support group meetings Mondays at St. Paul UMC

GALION — The spring session of GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St. Galion, on Monday evening, March 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m..

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, this 13 week, Christ-centered, biblically based program is designed to offer encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the loss your spouse, child, parent, sibling, another family member or friend. The program offers you the opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling and, with God’s help, to bring you peace.

For more information, questions or to register, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.