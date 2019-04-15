Ashland University planning a Young Chef Camp this summer

ASHLAND — Is your dream to become a chef? Do you love to cook? Come join Ashland University’s talented team of chefs for AU’s sixth annual Young Chef Camp.

The camp takes place in the John C. Myers Convocation Center kitchen this summer on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the instruction centered on three areas – Flippin’ Out with Eggs Everyway: learning various types of cooking techniques utilizing eggs; Dough Madness: learning the skills to turning basic dough into cinnamon rolls, Calzones, pizza and more; and Southwest Fusion: combining meats, spices and produce to create popular dishes of the Southwest.

The camp is open for students ages 8 to 15, with the cost of the camp at $50 per person per event. Be sure to sign up today as limited space is available.

For more information regarding the camp or to sign up now, visit www.ashland.edu/chefcamp or call Fred Geib, general manager of dining operations, at 419-289-5768.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_B9316111352Z.1_20150203142628_000_GPI9RUP18.1-0.jpg