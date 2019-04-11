Bellville area news briefs

Learn about Henry Dorton at Friday OGS event

BELLVILLE — “Henry Dorton, Who Was He? My Revolutionary War Ancestor” is the topic of a program by Florence Cromartie on Friday, April 12, at 1 p.m. in the Samuel Isaly Library of the Ohio Genealogical Society. This is a free program. Dorton was listed as a “free colored” man in the 1830 census of Monongalia County, West Virginia. He lived a long life and often told his story.

Please register for the hour-long class by calling the OGS library at 419-886-1903 and leaving your name. OGS is located at 611 State Route 97 West in Bellville, just southeast of the I-71 interchange.

Learn about spiritual emergence Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Christopher Reynolds will speak about “Death, Transformation, and Resurrection: The Easter Pattern of Spiritual Emergence,” during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St.

Join Reynolds as he shares the current list of spiritual emergencies, which includes: shamanic crisis, awakening of kundalini, episodes of unitive consciousness (“peak experience”), psychological renewal through return to the center, crisis of psychic opening, past-life experiences, communication with spirit guides and channeling, near-death experiences (NDE’s), close encounters with UFOs and alien abduction experiences, possession states, alcoholism and drug addiction, and moral injury. He will share from his own spiritual emergence and offer resources to help persons move wisely through Easter as a soul experience. Reynolds is a singer, teacher and community shaman. He is an adjunct professor at Ursuline College and Ashland University. His website is: www.urrealist.com.

Saddleback Church founder coming to Ashland

ASHLAND — Dr. Rick Warren, founder and senior pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., often called “America’s most influential spiritual leader,” will be the featured speaker for Ashland University’s Spring Commencement set for May 4 at 10 a.m.

The event will be held at the Dwight Schar Athletic Complex’s Miller Stadium, which is located off Broad Street on the northwest side of the AU campus. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in Kates Gymnasium inside the Physical Education Center and live streamed at various other locations on campus.