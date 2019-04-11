Planning a road trip this summer? Ohio.org website has some helpful tips

COLUMBUS — Just in time for spring/summer travel planning, TourismOhio today launched RoadTrips.Ohio.org to help travelers find their perfect Ohio road trips. The 10 road trips are based on themes with some routes highlighting major celebrations including the Lunar Landing 50th anniversary and the Cincinnati Reds’ 150th year. Other road trips provide adventures in family fun, cuisine, thriving cities, romance, outdoors, arts & culture and more.

“Ohio is located within a day’s drive of 60 percent of the U.S. population, and research tells us Ohio visitors are driving here from surrounding states,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “We created RoadTrips.Ohio.org to be a fun and easy way for families and friends to find experiences they can enjoy together.”

There are two ways to use RoadTrips.Ohio.org. The “Find All Trips” button allows the user to browse all 10 inspirational road trips individually. The second, and perhaps most fun, is to click the “Find Your Trip” button, take a short quiz and let the site recommend road trips based on responses to what the user wants to find in Ohio.

RoadTrips.Ohio.org features the following 10 themed road trips:

Thriving Cities (Urban)

To the Moon and Back (Space/Aviation)

Foodie Fill-Up (Cuisine)

Highway to History (History)

Are We There Yet? (Family)

Rock, Ride and Explore (First-time visitor)

The Scenic Route (Outdoors)

Culture Cruise (Culture)

Lovers’ Lane (Romance)

Winning Drive (Sports)

Road trips provide a fun and accessible way for travelers to explore a new place or even rediscover a place they have already been. The new RoadTrips.Ohio.org site provides more than suggested attractions. It also shares insider tips – such as must-try eateries, distinctive lodging and more “along the way” information that transform a drive into a truly memorable experience.

TourismOhio invites travelers to join in the road trip conversation and share photos by using #WorthTheDrive and #OhioFindItHere. For more travel inspiration, follow @OhioFindItHere on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Staff report