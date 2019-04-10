May 4-5 will be a RichHistory Weekend

MANSFIELD — More than 15 Richland County sites are participating in the third annual RichHistory Weekend on May 4-5, 2019. This annual event is dedicated to highlighting the unique history in Richland County. James Hedges, the surveyor of the New Purchase, laid out the town of Mansfield in 1808. The county of Richland was established in 1808 and organized in 1813. To celebrate, events include gold panning, hikes, scavenger hunts, special tours, displays and exhibits. See events schedule for dates, times and locations.

The focus of this year’s lineup of family-friendly free events is history for children. A “Passport to History” booklet is being distributed to fourth-grade elementary school history classes with teacher information packets. Students can obtain passport stamps from four different sites to be entered to win prizes. Contest rules and prizes can be found at RichHistory.org. Students can also show their special passport for free programs, discounts, prizes and admission to selected sites.

Children’s passports will also be available at all Mansfield Richland County Public Libraries and program sites. For more information and event details visit www.RichHistory.org.

In 2016 the RichHistory Alliance was formed as a partnership of museums and historical sites in Richland County. Its mission is to collaborate to discover, preserve and share history in Richland County. Our members use their combined efforts to increase tourism and promote county history for all members of Richland County.

