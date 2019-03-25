Quilters Market Day coming to Fredericktown on April 13

FREDERICKTOWN — Quilters Market Day, a “Flea Market” for quilters, will be held Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fredericktown Schools, 111 Stadium drive. Admission is $5.

The Market Day provides a great opportunity to buy and sell fabric, quilting tools, books and patterns, as well as fat quarters and quilted items. There will also be a Quilt Show, serving as a venue to show-off your designs or get inspired to create new ones.

There will also be a fat quarter drawing; be sure to bring one or more fat quarters to enter!

Applications to be a vendor or to have a quilt in the show are due April 1 and can be found by visiting www.fredericktown.net/quiltersmarket.htm or by calling 740-694-6140.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_quilter-s-market.jpg