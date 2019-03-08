Crawford County land bank earns auditing award

BUCYRUS — A recent financial audit of the Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka the Crawford County Land Bank) by the Auditor of State’s office has returned a clean audit report. The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award.

“On behalf of the Land Bank Board, we are honored to receive this award. Our manager, Barb McCullough, deserves the credit for planning and keeping the necessary records to document our work. She has been a great asset for our organization and has been instrumental in the planning and completion of our demolition projects during the past 2 years. We also appreciate the assistance from Robyn Sheetz from the County Auditor’s office in preparing the information for the audit.” Gary Cole, Chairman, Crawford County Land Bank

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report: The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles); The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs.

Also, the entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals; Questioned costs less than $10,000; Lack of timely report submission; Reconciliation; Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit; Findings for recovery less than $100 and Public meeting or public records

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_condemned-house-620×400.jpg