Johnsville house catches fire

JOHNSVILLE — The Johnsville Fire Department responded to a large house fire at 7480 Country Road 242 Monday night.

The fire began about 8 p.m. Firefighters from Troy Township, Mount Gilead, Fredericktown, and Lexington responded.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The cold temperatures proved a challenge for firefighters with ice forming on hoses and equipment.

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter responded to the fire, providing assistance for the immediate needs of the home’s resident, including temporary lodging, food and clothing.

“We’re deeply saddened for those who were impacted by this fire,” said Todd James, Executive Director, North Central Ohio Chapter. “As we continue to help them, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”

There are several things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from fires. They include:

• Installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries at least once a year.

• Developing a fire evacuation plan with all members of the household and practicing it several times a year, at different times of the day.

•Include two ways to get out of every room and consider escape ladders for sleeping areas or homes on the second floor or above. Pick a place outside for everyone to meet and make sure everyone knows where it is.

• Removing any fire hazards from the home.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Fire-generic.jpg